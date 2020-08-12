Six doctors from private hospitals have succumbed to COVID-19, IMA Madurai says

Six doctors, all from private hospitals, have died due to COVID-19 in Madurai district according to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Madurai branch.
The data, according to its president, V. N. Alagavenkatesan, is based on death certificates accessed by the organisation of the six doctors who have succumbed to the virus. “Families of six doctors were willing to share the death certificates stating that the deaths were due to COVID-19. Although our initial reports stated 11, three families said that their kin died of natural causes and two others did not want to reveal the cause of death,” he said.
The data comes at a time of discrepancy regarding State-level and national-level data submitted by the Indian Medical Association in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi explaining the number of doctors who have died due to COVID-19 across the country.
Dr. Alagavenkatesan said that members of IMA Madurai held a discussion with State-level office bearers on Tuesday. “Most of us were upset over the State-government’s lack of recognition for frontline workers who have given their lives while attempting to save others. Every single one of these doctors was on duty and helping people. With the State government asking all private hospitals and nursing homes to remain open during the time of the pandemic, it is only right that the ex-gratia amount is sent sooner to families,” he said.
The IMA has also requested the State government to arrange a life insurance plan for doctors and other frontline workers who are tackling COVID-19, with a nominal cost as premium.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath