Six detained under Goondas Act

February 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, all arrested recently in connection with the murder of a temple worker, have been detained under Goondas Act.

 Temple worker Krishnan alias Kittu Samy of Mela Seval under Munneerpallam police station limits was hacked to death on January 15 by an armed gang and the police subsequently arrested Kombaiah, 19, Bala Chandru, 23, Parpanathan, 19, Mariappan, 19, Ayyappan, 23, all from Mela Seval and Chellakutti alias Durai, 23, from nearby Desamanickam in connection with the murder.

 During investigation, police found that the youth had murdered the temple worker who censured them for consuming liquor on the temple premises. Following recommendation from Inspector of Police, Munneerpallam, Thillai Nagarajan, Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan recommended for their detention under the Goondas Act.Subsequently, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan ordered their detention under the Goondas Act on Tuesday.

