Six children rescued from railway station in Madurai

Six children, who were involved in begging and child labour, were rescued at Madurai Railway junction, in an operation led by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Saturday evening.

During the rescue operation, named Escort 2020, five elderly people and a HIV-positive woman were also rescued. The rescue team was led by CWC and included members of Railway Protection Force, District Legal Services Authority, Madurai District Child Protection Unit, One Stop Centre and Madurai City police.

CWC Chairperson M. Vijayasaravanan said that the rescued children will be takn care of by the reception unit under CWC’s purview. “Once the children are settled, we will then focus on their education,” he said.

Mr. Vijayasaravanan said talks were being held with health officials regarding the rehabilitation and treatment of HIV-positive woman. The rescue operation will be held once in every month across the district.

CWC members L. Shanmugam, M. R. Shanthi and B. Pandiaraja participated in the rescue mission.