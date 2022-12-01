Six bootleggers held, ganja and cash seized

December 01, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Six persons, including three women, were arrested on charges of possessing 2.50 kg of ganja and ₹10,450 in cash was seized from them on Thursday.

Following complaints that the narcotics substance was being sold in many parts of the city, Commissioner of Police Senthil Kumar had formed special teams to nab the bootleggers.

ACP Vijaykumar and team intercepted a group of persons on Kattabomman Street in Meenambalpuram and found Sethupathi, 29, his wife Ramya, 22, Karthik, 25, Barath, 24, Pavalavalli, 45, (mother of Sethupathi) and Sasikala, 38, of Sellur in possession of ganja in a gunny bag.

As their statements were contradictory, the police inquired them with the assistance of women police. The mobile phones of the accused were seized.

A senior police official said that the six persons had been procuring, stashing and selling the narcotics substance through their contacts across the city and three among them were from one family. Further investigation was on.