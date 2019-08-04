Six arrested for snatching chain on train

DINDIGUL

The Government Railway Police here arrested six persons on Saturday in a case of chain snatching reported at Kodai Road Station on Thursday.

On Thursday, 20 members of a single family were on a pilgrimage to Samayapuram on Madurai to Villupuram train. When the train reached Kodai Road Station, a youth was seen getting into the fourth compartment. He had allegedly snatched a chain from one of the passengers Valli, who was sleeping and he jumped out as the train left the station.

Balaji, a relative of Valli, had reportedly chased the chain snatcher and in a bid to catch him, he had come under the wheels of the train and was killed on the spot. The railway police had filed a case under section 174 CrPC.

On investigation, it was revealed that six youth from Madurai were on their way to Kodaikanal to celebrate the birthday of a friend. For want of money, one of them had entered the Kodai Road station and committed the crime.

On Friday, the group of friends, on their way back to Madurai, had allegedly snatched a three-sovereign gold chain from a woman who was walking on the road at Silukkuvarpatti under Nilakottai police station limits. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera.

On Saturday, the youths had gone to Kesavanampatti in Melur Taluk to watch a Kabbadi contest, from where the railway police picked all of them. The three sovereigns gold chain was recovered from them and it was found that the chain they snatched from the woman on the train was an imitation jewellery.

The police arrested and gave the names as: Mari, 19, Vignesh, 19, Sethupathi, 20, Hariharan, 19, of Pudur area in Madurai and Kaleel Rahman, 21, of Nelpettai in Madurai, under sections 120 (B), 147, 396 and 304 of the IPC and they have been remanded in Dindigul district jail. One among the six was a juvenile who was remanded and sent to Salem Juvenile Home.

“All of the youths seem to be from a decent background and continuing education in various colleges. They seem to have engaged in chain snatching for quick money. We are in the process of finding if there are any previous cases against them,” said N. Geetha Devi, Inspector of Railway Police, Dindigul.