ADVERTISEMENT

Six accused, involved in bid to murder prisoners, detained under Goondas Act

June 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Six accused involved in murderous attack of two prisoners who were being treated at Virudhunagar Medical College hospital have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Based on the recommendation of Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were identified as Vijayan, Prabhakaran, Azhagarsamy, Saravanan, Pothiraj and Thangamalai.

The police said that these accused had barged into the fourth floor of the hospital where two remand prisoners, Vignesh and Yuvaraj, were admitted for treatment and attacked them with sharp weapons.

They had also sprayed chilly powder on the police personnel who were deployed there on security duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US