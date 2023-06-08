HamberMenu
Six accused, involved in bid to murder prisoners, detained under Goondas Act

June 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Six accused involved in murderous attack of two prisoners who were being treated at Virudhunagar Medical College hospital have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Based on the recommendation of Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The accused were identified as Vijayan, Prabhakaran, Azhagarsamy, Saravanan, Pothiraj and Thangamalai.

The police said that these accused had barged into the fourth floor of the hospital where two remand prisoners, Vignesh and Yuvaraj, were admitted for treatment and attacked them with sharp weapons.

They had also sprayed chilly powder on the police personnel who were deployed there on security duty.

