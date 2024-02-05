ADVERTISEMENT

Sivanthipuram Athumedu Street residents seek house patta

February 05, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Over a score of residents of Sivanthipuram Athumedu Street in Virudhunagar municipality have sought patta for their land after revenue officials recently stated that the land on which they have constructed their houses has been marked as pathway or Government poramboke in revenue records.

The residents of Ward 35 recently submitted petitions seeking patta for their land under the Makkuludan Mudhalvan scheme. However, the Virudhunagar Tahsildar rejected their applications claiming that their land has been marked as pathway.

Led by Virudhunagar municipal councillor for Ward 35 S. Panapandi and CPI functionary L. Murugan, the residents submitted a petition to Collector V.P. Jayaseelan during the weekly grievances redressal meeting on Monday.

“The residents have been living in houses constructed at least 20 years ago. Now, the authorities claim that their land is a pathway. We have requested the district administration to reclassify the land and give them patta,” Mr. Murugan said.

J. Stella Mary, who bought a house from her relatives over a year ago, was shocked when she was told that the land was a pathway. Out of the 30 houses on the street, 13 have been marked as pathway, she said.

“These residents are here for decades and have paid property tax and water tax to the municipality. Besides, they have been provided electricity connection,” Mr. Panapandi said.

The residents say they are not able to sell their houses without proper patta and have sought it from the Collector.

