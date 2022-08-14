T.N. BJP adopting "cheap" politics: Virudhunagar MP

Ever since K. Annamalai took over the post of president of Tamil Nadu State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, the party has been adopting a " cheap and nauseating" politics, complained Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

Responding to the 'chappal hurling incident' reported in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Tagore told reporters here on Sunday, political parties in Tamil Nadu were maintaining minimum decency while showing their protest against the Government and Ministers. "We issue public statements and also stage black flag protest after announcing it. But, the BJP has stooped down to hurling chappal (at a car with the national flag)," he said.

Pointing that even the party's Madurai urban district president, P. Saravanan, had resigned over the issue, Mr. Tagore said that it only proved that people of Tamil Nadu would teach a befitting lesson to BJP," he said.

When his attention was drawn to the Centre's move to hoist national flag at all houses on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Mr. Tagore said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh never had hoisted the national flag in its office for 52 years since Independence. "They do not know the significance of national flag. All these years, the country had only tricolour made of Khadi. But, now the Government has allowed polyster flags which resembles flags of political party. Only a corporate has benefitted out of this exercise," he said.

To a question on BJP planning to take out a padayatra seeking to establish mega textile park in Virudhunagar district, Mr. Tagore said that the Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu had clarified that SIPCOT industrial estate in Virudhunagar or any other SIPCOT premises could be used for the textile park.

The BJP was raking up the textile processing unit proposed near Mallankinaru which was vehemently opposed by the local people fearing about the adverse impact of dyeing units.

The BJP is known for taking up "false" propaganda, he charged.

When asked about the fate of AIIMS proposed in Madurai, the Congress MP said that he believed that the medical facility would come up by 2026 as promised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.