Madurai

Chain-snatcher caught red-handed in Sivakasi

Special Correspondent Sivakasi August 07, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:17 IST

A crime accused N. Pandiyarajan (38) of Madurai was caught red-handed while he attempted to flee after snatching a gold chain from a van driver here on Friday.

The police said that the driver, K. Ramesh Kannan (33) of Indira Nagar was sleeping inside his van parked at the van stand near Jakkammal Temple.

At around 5.45 a.m. a stranger, who came by a motorbike, approached him in the guise of asking route to Tirunelveli.

As he came closer, the stranger yanked the 12-gram gold chain from Ramesh Kannan after flashing a knife.

As he tried to flee on the motorbike after snatching the gold chain, Ramesh Kannan tried to catch him. The man suddenly attacked him with the knife in which the driver sustained injuries on both his hands.

However, alerted by his alarm, people in the vicinity came to his rescue and caught hold of the accused.

The police said that Pandirajan, who had come out of jail three months back, had scores of crime cases pending against him.

