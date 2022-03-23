Officials drive away 20-years of darkness of poor family

When a youth came to a special camp organised by Revenue Department for sorting out patta-related issues, he never thought that officials will solve a 20 year old problem for the family at lightning speed.

The graduate had handed over a piece of paper to the Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, three months back seeking power connection for his small house.

The officials, including the Sub-Collector were taken aback, when they heard about lack of power supply in the house at Thulukkapatti. As the youth could not give further details about the issue, the Sub-Collector asked the Sivakasi Tahsildar, Rajakumar, and other Revenue officials to visit the house and find out the issue.

"The house was on natham poramboke for which the Government could issue patta. However, the poor family was not aware of the procedures," Mr. Birathiviraj said.

Later, the revenue officials first undertook sub-division of the area and provided space for street and later gave the patta to this family along with six others residing in the same area.

Later, the officials asked the TANGEDCO officials to expeditiously provide power supply.

The Sub-Collector switched on the light at their house for which the family profusely thanked the officials.