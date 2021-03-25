Madurai

Efforts on to create safety awareness

Fireworks units in Sivakasi are putting up posters and stickers with safety slogans in all working sheds, offices and their vehicles to create safety awareness among the fireworks workers.

The new exercise has been initiated by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation here.

“Periodical awareness programmes are being held for the fireworks manufacturers, foremen and also workers. But, after the COVID-19 outbreak, reaching out to the workers has become a difficult task,” said Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, K. Sundaresan.

Lack of awareness of safe handling of chemicals or even slight slackness on following safety norms could lead to big accidents.

“It is imperative to keep reminding them about their own safety,” he added.

