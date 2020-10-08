Need to promote Sivakasi fireworks

Sivakasi

08 October 2020 21:29 IST

MP, officials and manufacturers discuss the issue

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore has initiated a discussion to bring an export hub in Sivakasi for its fireworks goods taking a cue from Centre’s proposal to transform each district into an export hub.

He held a discussion with representatives of the fireworks industry and Petroleum and Explosives Safety officials here on Thursday.

“China has cornered the entire export of fireworks industry across the globe though Sivakasi has a huge potential for export of its products,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, had said that export hub should be created in each district to export its special products, he said that Sivakasi fireworks should be exported to harness its potential and further develop the industry in the interest of the manufacturers and workers.

“Now that Chinese crackers are facing opposition world-wide, we should explore how to capitalize on the situation and promote Sivakasi fireworks,” he added.

Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives R. Sundaresan said that the bottleneck in exporting fireworks would be discussed threadbare in the coming days to export Indian fireworks.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association president Ganesan Panjurajan said that at present India’s export was only around 0.5% of ₹ 50,000-crore export market.

“Shipping has been the major handicap for exporting fireworks. Not all shipping liners accept fireworks for transport and freight charges are almost equal to the production cost. If this issue is redressed, Sivakasi can export its products to many countries,” he added.

Office-bearers from TANFAMA and The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association took part in the meeting.