Sivakasi Mayor bans mobile phones for councillors at council meeting

January 31, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Councillors of Sivakasi Corporation were not allowed to carry mobile phones into the council hall when the monthly council meeting was held on Tuesday. Besides, photographers and videographers from media organisations were also denied entry into the council hall.

Though no concrete reply was given during the meeting when the councillors raised the issue of prohibiting mobile phones, Mayor I. Sangeetha told reporters after the council meeting that the new move was to “avoid unnecessary controversies”.

The decision comes close on the heels of a woman councillor dumping currency notes during the council meeting held in November 2022 alleging that Corporation staff were demanding huge bribe for fixing property tax for houses.

“Members across party lines, including the ruling DMK, raised the issue of ban on mobile phones at the meeting. But, we did not get any proper reply,” said AIADMK councillor R. Karaimurugan. This was not accepted in democratic process, he added.

The Mayor said the move was aimed at restricting entry of husbands of woman councillors into the council hall.

Apart from cameramen, the police prevented reporters, who were carrying mobile phones, from climbing the stairs to reach the council hall on the second floor.

Finally, the reporters were asked to part with their mobile phones and sit in an adjacent room from where they could watch the council proceeding through a glass partition. However, the speaker installed in the room, which could air the discussion inside the council hall, did not work.

After the reporters complained about a policeman clicking the proceedings of the council meeting through the glass partition using his mobile phone, he left in a huff.

Ms. Sangeetha said the police had not allowed the cameramen even to film or photograph the proceedings for a few minutes initially. “This mistake would be corrected in the next council meeting,” she said.

Though the reporters are usually provided separate seating arrangement within the council hall since the time when Sivakasi was a municipality, the Mayor said they should now sit only outside the glass partition.

The council meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes passed over 140 subjects, mostly on tenders for various works.