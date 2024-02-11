Sivakasi Head Constable suffers amputation of hand after road accident

February 11, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Sivakasi

A head constable S. Vijayarama Pandian lost his right hand in amputation after it was crushed under the wheel of a truck in a road accident here on Saturday.

The police said that Vijayarama Pandian, who was attached to the Maraneri police station, was knocked down by a speeding truck on Sivakasi-Sattur Road while he was riding a motorbike with his wife, Rani (44).

As his right hand got under the rear wheel of the truck, the forearm got crushed. He was rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the right hand had to be amputated.

The police said that the head constable had tried to overtake a cargo vehicle and got into middle of the carriageway and was hit by the truck.

Sivakasi East Police have arrested the truck driver R. Tirupathi (28) of Vadamalapuram.

