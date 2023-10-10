HamberMenu
Sivakasi fireworks unit accident: Toll goes up to two, solatium announced

Another victim of the October 3 accident is still undergoing treatment

October 10, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

The death toll in the October 3 fire accident at the Victoria fireworks unit in Kangarseval near Sivakasi, has increased to two, with the death of V. Raja, on Tuesday. The other victim, P. Ganesan (42) had succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

M. Muthammal, another person who was injured in the accident, is still undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh each to the injured, from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, a statement said.

