‘Sivakami highlights several issues faced by SC/STs in her writing’

February 25, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru addressing the gathering at the silver jubilee celebrations of the literary journal Puthiya Kodangi in Madurai on Saturday.

Former Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru addressing the gathering at the silver jubilee celebrations of the literary journal Puthiya Kodangi in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Former Madras High Court Judge K. Chandru on Saturday inaugurated the two-day silver jubilee celebrations of Puthiya Kodangi, a monthly journal that focuses mainly on the issues pertaining to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and women.

Hailing the contributions made to the literary journal by former IAS officer P. Sivakami, Mr. Chandru said Ms. Sivakami had highlighted several issues faced by the SC/ST people. He said she voiced her support to the people fighting for their rights.

Recollecting his association with Ms. Sivakami, Prabha Kalvimani of the Pazhangudi Irular Pathukappu Sangam said she had always encouraged the students to study and held many awareness campaigns stressing the importance of education. He also recalled the awareness campaigns she had initiated for officials to sensitise them to various important issues.

Tamil Nadu Theological Seminary Principal Rev. Margaret Kalaiselvi congratulated Ms. Sivakami on the 25th anniversary celebrations of Puthiya Kodangi and hailed her for dedicating herself to the cause of the oppressed people. She urged women to speak up for their rights.

Historian and writer Stalin Rajangam was present at the event. Ms. Sivakami welcomed the gathering. As part of the first day event, seminars and lectures on various topics were held.

