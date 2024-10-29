Sivaganga has 1,364 polling stations, 11,98,255 voters, says Collector Asha Ajith

District Collector and Election Officer Asha Ajith on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls for the Sivaganga district, which has Karaikudi, Tirupathur, Sivaganga and Manamadurai Assembly Constituencies.

After releasing the rolls, the Collector told media persons that as on March 27, 2024, the district had 11,88,385 voters. Between March 28 and October 8, the officials had received 28,496 applications from the eligible public seeking to include their names in the voter list.

After scrutiny, 2,311 names were removed thus taking the total voters to 11,98,255 which included 5,88,036 men, 6,10,159 women and 60 others.

The Collector said that the district had earlier 1,357 polling stations, while after scrutiny, it had gone up to 1,364 stations.

The District Revenue Officer Selva Surabhi, PA (general) to Collector Muthukaluvan, Tahsildar (Election) A Mesiyadas and among other officials and recognised political party representatives were present.

DINDIGUL

Dindigul District Collector M N Poongodi released the draft electoral rolls for the district, which has Palani, Oddanchatram, Athur, Nilakottai, Natham, Dindigul and Vedasandur Assembly Constituencies.

The Collector said that the district has 2,124 polling stations and in the draft electoral roll, the total number of voters stood at 18,89,039 including 9,17,612 men, 9,71,197 women and 230 others.

The public can register their names in the list, if they had not done so till now, Ms Poongodi said and added that special camps are being organised on four days in November - 16, 17, 23 and 24 respectively at the designated polling stations.

The public can call the 1950 toll free number for any queries and guidance. She also suggested to access the Election Commission of India’s website for better understanding of the guidelines and by accessing the website, the public can register their names for inclusion/deletion/amends online.

The District Revenue Officer S H Sheik Mohideen, RDO R Saktivel, PA (General) to Collector M Kottaikumar and Tahsildar (Election) Muthuraman and other officials were present.

