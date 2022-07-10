AIADMK is a bundle of confusion: CPI M leader

The fight between former Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam to grab control of the AIADMK appeared like a race in a private company, which the AIADMK cadre watched as helpless victims, said CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan in Sivaganga on Saturday night.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the CPM (M) Sivaganga unit, he charged that both the leaders in the AIADMK were worried about their positions than the welfare of the party and people.

Assailing the Central government and the BJP for “ruining the lives of the poor”, the Communist leader said when the entire nation criticised the Agnipath scheme, the AIADMK leaders remained silent.

“The two (Palaniswami and Panneerselvam) have become a symbol of obedient servants to the master (BJP),” he claimed. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police raids on the former AIADMK Ministers’ residences showed how much corrupt they had been while in power. To save their faces, the AIADMK functionaries remained silent and obeyed the orders of the BJP leaders in New Delhi, he claimed.

Recalling the “bold decisions” of the late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, he hailed her announcement made on the Marina beach in Chennai [during 1998-99] that she would never commit the blunder of aligning with the BJP [She, however, aligned with the BJP again in 2004]. However, now the AIADMK leaders were puppets of the BJP and the party is nothing but a big bundle of confusion, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The Communist leader wondered why the Madras High Court delivered an early morning verdict in a case relating to the last AIADMK general council meeting on June 23. Likewise, now the court had said it will deliver a verdict on Monday, shortly before the AIADMK general council meets. “When there were thousands of litigants waiting for relief, the judgements delivered at such fast pace by the courts for the political party was unfortunate,” he opined.

The BJP, he said, was keen on breaking governments in the country by corrupting the elected representatives. The fall of the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra was a latest addition.

The people, who were watching the political developments happening in Sri Lanka, may give a similar treatment to the BJP leaders as their actions were ‘anti-people,’ Mr Balakrishnan claimed.

According to him, within one year of assuming office, the DMK had waived off cooperative loans to the tune of Rs.5000 crore giving the much needed relief to the common man.