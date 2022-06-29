No election to ward reserved for SC (Woman) in Kanadukathan Town Panchayat

Nomination of only candidate rejected after proposer complained

Sivaganga The nomination of the only Scheduled Caste woman candidate, R. Boopathi, to the post of councillor of ward 8 of Kanadukathan Town panchayat was rejected after scrutiny on Tuesday.

The officials rejected the nomination after the proposer claimed that her name was included in the nomination paper without her consent.

This is the second time the election for councillor of this ward could not be held after local people objected to reserving this ward for SC.

After the woman candidate withdrew her nomination during the election to urban local bodies in February 2022, the election could not be held.

Boopathi, a resident of ward 11, decided to contest the election in the ward 8.

"When I approached Ulaganathan, he agreed to propose my name from ward 8. But, now I am told that he had told the officials that he had not proposed my name," said Ms. Boopathi.

Ms. Boopathi lamented that she could not comprehend what had happened.