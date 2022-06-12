Girl electrocuted

A five-year-old girl, R. Varshika, of Karukudi village near Nachiyarpuram was electrocuted to death on Sunday evening.

the police said that parts of Sivaganga district received rain accompanied with lightning and thunder in the evening.

The girl who was standing outside the house was struck by lightning at around 6.30 p.m. She was rushed to a private hospital in Karikudi where she was declared dead.

Nachchiyarpuram police are investigating.