Man sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of cases under the POCSO Act, Sivaganga, has sentenced a 29-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2014.

The Special Court Judge A.K. Babulal sentenced Mani Prasad to 10 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ₹ 15,000. The court also directed the government to pay ₹ 5 lakh to the victim girl as compensation.

Student killed in road accident

Paramakudi A Plus One student, L. Kavin, was killed after being run over by a speeding bus on Madurai-Rameswaram Road near Kamarajar Nagar on Monday.

The police said that a dog had chased the two-wheeler on which three boys, including Kavin, were riding.

When the rider attempted to speed up the bike, he came to the highway, when the bus hit the bike.

The boy who fell down was crushed to death by the rear wheel of the bus. The other two fled the scene.

Paramakudi Town police are investigating.