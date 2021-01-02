Sivaganga to get 36 ‘Amma Mini Clinics’

Sivaganga

02 January 2021 20:52 IST

With the establishment of Chief Minister’s ‘Amma Mini Clinics,’ the AIADMK government has taken healthcare experts to the doorsteps of needy people in remote villages in the State, said Khadi and Village Industries Minister G Baskaran here on Saturday.

Speaking after inaugurating a Amma Mini Clinic here at Ulangampatti near Singampunari, he said that the innovative idea would benefit not only the economically weaker section but also aged persons, who could not travel to urban locations for health check-up.

The CM had ordered opening of 2,000 clinics and Sivaganga would get 36 clinics in the first phase. Depending on the requirement, the clinics would be opened, he said and added that it reflected the commitment of the government to the people.

Wordy altercation

The newly elected district panchayat council chairman Pon. Manibaskaran, while offering felicitation, said that the AIADMK government had laid a road along the Ulangampatti-Mattangadu stretch.

However, the DMK MLA from Tirupattur and former minister KR Periakaruppan, intervened and attempted to correct him by saying that the road was laid during the DMK regime and he was instrumental in getting the road laid.

The heated argument appeared to slip further as the two persons started shouted at each other. Witnessing the fiasco, a few police personnel tried to calm, but the functionaries did not relent and were in no mood to give up.

The meeting was abruptly wound up and the officials hurriedly distributed health kits to pregnant mothers on the occasion.