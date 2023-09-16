September 16, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Sivaganga district police cracked a 2018 murder for gain case, and arrested a driver, M. Ajith Kumar (26) in connection with the case, on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The police are now on the lookout for a woman, Nagajothi (45), who is believed to have fled to Singapore after the murder of D. Raja (60), a money-lender, in Oxford Nagar in May 2018.

With the case remaining unsolved, one of the daughters of the deceased had submitted a petition to the new Superintendent of Police, B.K. Arvind, seeking to bring to book the assailants.

The SP had subsequently formed a special team led by Inspector of Police, Sivaganga Town, K. Kottaisamy.

During the investigation, the needle of suspicion turned towards Nagajothi, after the police learnt that she had left town immediately after the murder of Raja. Enquiries revealed that she had migrated to Thanjavur district and later, had gone to Singapore.

Further investigations led the police team to Ajith Kumar, who had been in a relationship with Nagajothi. When the police questioned him, he admitted that he, along with Nagajothi had murdered Raja for money.

The police enquiry revealed that the victim, Raja had been living alone after his wife had passed away. He was engaged in the real-estate and money-lending business. Raja was acquainted with Nagajothi, who used to sell idli batter. He had also lent money to her. Since Ajith Kumar had heavily lost in his driving business, he was in deep debt.

The crime took place when Nagajothi and Ajith Kumar had gone to Raja’s house together, pretending that they had come to seek a loan. Raja was alone at the time, and Ajith attacked him repeatedly with knife and murdered him. The two then took away ₹1.26 lakh in cash, a six sovereign gold chain and a gold ring from the house, the SP said.

Based on his confession, the police have arrested Ajith Kumar. The police have booked Nagajothi as well and are on the lookout for her.

