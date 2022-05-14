Sivaganga Municipal Commissioner suspended

May 14, 2022 18:57 IST

Action follows a video-conference he had with Director of Municipal Administration

Sivaganga Municipal Commissioner Balasubramanian has been placed under suspension following a video-conference meeting he had with Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah on Friday.

According to reliable sources, a review meeting was conducted at the Municipal Commissioner’s office through video conference. As the meeting was under way, Mr. Ponniah pulled up Mr. Balasubramanian over non-implementation of some works. Mr. Balasubramanian too reportedly retaliated in the same tone objecting to the words used by his superior official.

Under these circumstances, an order suspending the Municipal Commissioner was issued on Saturday, the sources said, and added that Executive Engineer Pandeeswari had been directed to hold additional charge as Commissioner.

While some of the councillors and staff of the municipal office said the Commissioner was a friendly official and he executed works as per rules. The sources maintained that the higher official pulled up the Commissioner as he did not carry out the projects as per government’s instructions.