Sivaganga monitoring officer inspects waterbodies, rain-hit areas

Sivaganga District Monitoring Officer R. Gajalakshmi, along with Collector Asha Ajith, inspected rain-affected areas and waterbodies in the district on Tuesday.

In view of the onset of northeast monsoon, many places have received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last few days. The rain that poured at various places in Karaikudi Corporation on October 11 filled many water bodies and clogging was identified in many of them.

Hence, Revenue, Public Works Department, Disaster Management Department, Agriculture, District Rural Development Agency and the Municipality were roped in to work together, said the officials.

The officials further visited Singampunari, Tirupathur, Sakkodai, Karaikudi areas and water bodies located in Karaikudi corporation and inspected them to check their ability to withstand heavy rain in the coming days.

In addition to this, officials visited Eriyur kanmai, Pilayarapatti Naganenthal kanmai, Sangu Samuthra kanmai and inspected other repair works undertaken in the waterlogged areas nearby.

In particular, officials looked at the rain-ravaged farmlands at Palavangudi and discussed with officers the compensation amount to be disbursed to the affected farmers.

During the inspection, they handed over ₹4 lakh each to four persons under the State disaster management relief fund.

Officials heard from local body officers about the precautionary measures taken to prevent damage during rain. They also ensured whether equipment and tools were ready to be used in times of emergency and instructed the officers to alert people to move themselves and cattle to safer locations if they received any flood or heavy rain warnings.

Local body representatives were asked to inform the control room if they heard about any damage or emergency situations within their limits. Officials were briefed about works pertaining to medical emergencies such as providing tablets and educating people on cleanliness to prevent water-borne diseases.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare was also present during the inspection.

