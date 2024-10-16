GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sivaganga monitoring officer inspects waterbodies, rain-hit areas

Published - October 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Sivaganga District Monitoring Officer R. Gajalakshmi, along with Collector Asha Ajith, inspected rain-affected areas and waterbodies in the district on Tuesday.

In view of the onset of northeast monsoon, many places have received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last few days. The rain that poured at various places in Karaikudi Corporation on October 11 filled many water bodies and clogging was identified in many of them.  

Hence, Revenue, Public Works Department, Disaster Management Department, Agriculture, District Rural Development Agency and the Municipality were roped in to work together, said the officials.  

The officials further visited Singampunari, Tirupathur, Sakkodai, Karaikudi areas and water bodies located in Karaikudi corporation and inspected them to check their ability to withstand heavy rain in the coming days.  

In addition to this, officials visited Eriyur kanmai, Pilayarapatti Naganenthal kanmai, Sangu Samuthra kanmai and inspected other repair works undertaken in the waterlogged areas nearby.  

In particular, officials looked at the rain-ravaged farmlands at Palavangudi and discussed with officers the compensation amount to be disbursed to the affected farmers.  

During the inspection, they handed over ₹4 lakh each to four persons under the State disaster management relief fund.  

Officials heard from local body officers about the precautionary measures taken to prevent damage during rain. They also ensured whether equipment and tools were ready to be used in times of emergency and instructed the officers to alert people to move themselves and cattle to safer locations if they received any flood or heavy rain warnings.  

Local body representatives were asked to inform the control room if they heard about any damage or emergency situations within their limits. Officials were briefed about works pertaining to medical emergencies such as providing tablets and educating people on cleanliness to prevent water-borne diseases.

Sivaganga Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare was also present during the inspection.  

Published - October 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.