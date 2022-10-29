Sivaganga-Mannargudi train suffers delay as it hits cattle

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 20:48 IST

The Sivaganga-Mannargudi train was delayed by around two hours after it hit a cattle head which attempted to cross the rail track near Kallal on Saturday. Railway sources said the train left Sivaganga at 2.37 p.m. and while approaching Kallal, it hit a a bovine that crossed the track. The train was halted for a while and the loco pilot drove it to Karaikudi at 4 p.m. with a delay of about 40 minutes. While attempts were made to rectify the snag which had developed in the engine, the passengers were shifted to the Rameswaram-Tiruchi train at 6 p.m.

