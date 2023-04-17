ADVERTISEMENT

Sivaganga man hacked to death in Melur

April 17, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man, P. Kannan, of Ponkundumpatti in Sivaganga district was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Attukulam junction in Melur on Monday.

The police said that Kannan, who was into real-estate brokering, was riding a motorbike and proceeding towards Melur.

When the bike was crossing Attukulam junction, a car, which was following him, waylaid him. Three persons, who got down from the car, attacked him with lethal weapons.

After inflicting grievous cut injuries, they fled the scene leaving him in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. The body has been kept at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Melur police were yet to ascertain the motive and perpetrators of the murder.

