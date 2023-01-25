ADVERTISEMENT

Sivaganga history-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

January 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter from Sivaganga district, B. Alagupandi, 32, was hacked to death by an armed gang in Uranganpatti under Othakadai police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said that Alagupandi, who has several murder, attempt to murder and other property crime cases, has been living in Andhra Pradesh. He had come to his father-in-law’s house in Uranganpatti on Saturday to attend a court hearing in connection with an attempt to murder case reported under Tiruppachethi police station limits on Wednesday. While he was sleeping in the house, somebody knocked at the door. When the family members opened the door, three armed men barged into the house and hacked Alagupandi indiscriminately with sharp weapons at around 1.45 a.m. He was killed on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said that few armed men were also standing outside the house. The deceased had a history-sheet in SIPCOT police station in Manamadurai. Forensic experts and sniffer dog were deployed at the scene of crime. Othakadai police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US