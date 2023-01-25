HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Sivaganga history-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

January 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter from Sivaganga district, B. Alagupandi, 32, was hacked to death by an armed gang in Uranganpatti under Othakadai police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said that Alagupandi, who has several murder, attempt to murder and other property crime cases, has been living in Andhra Pradesh. He had come to his father-in-law’s house in Uranganpatti on Saturday to attend a court hearing in connection with an attempt to murder case reported under Tiruppachethi police station limits on Wednesday. While he was sleeping in the house, somebody knocked at the door. When the family members opened the door, three armed men barged into the house and hacked Alagupandi indiscriminately with sharp weapons at around 1.45 a.m. He was killed on the spot.

The police said that few armed men were also standing outside the house. The deceased had a history-sheet in SIPCOT police station in Manamadurai. Forensic experts and sniffer dog were deployed at the scene of crime. Othakadai police are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.