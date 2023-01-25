Sivaganga history-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

January 25, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

A history-sheeter from Sivaganga district, B. Alagupandi, 32, was hacked to death by an armed gang in Uranganpatti under Othakadai police station limits in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said that Alagupandi, who has several murder, attempt to murder and other property crime cases, has been living in Andhra Pradesh. He had come to his father-in-law’s house in Uranganpatti on Saturday to attend a court hearing in connection with an attempt to murder case reported under Tiruppachethi police station limits on Wednesday. While he was sleeping in the house, somebody knocked at the door. When the family members opened the door, three armed men barged into the house and hacked Alagupandi indiscriminately with sharp weapons at around 1.45 a.m. He was killed on the spot.

The police said that few armed men were also standing outside the house. The deceased had a history-sheet in SIPCOT police station in Manamadurai. Forensic experts and sniffer dog were deployed at the scene of crime. Othakadai police are investigating.