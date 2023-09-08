Sivaganga Govt Medical College Hospital and Karaikudi GH get LaQshya certificate: TN Health Minister

September 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital and Karaikudi Government Hospital have received the ‘Labour room quality improvement initiative (LaQshya) certificate’, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian here on Friday.

Inaugurating new buildings and infrastructural facilities in Pranmalai in Singampunari panchayat union in Sivaganga district in the presence of Cooperation Minister KR Periakaruppan, Sivaganga Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, Karaikudi MLA S. Mangudi, he said that two more primary health centres (PHC) would come up at Manamadurai and Sankarapuram at a cost of ₹1.20 crore each.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajit presided over the meeting in which officials from various departments participated.

The Health Minister said that the government had been according priority to building infrastructural facilities in all the public hospitals. The idea was to minimise the long distances patients have to travel during emergencies. The labour ward and the operation theatre in the headquarters hospital in the district would also be given a facelift.

The Minister further said that a little over ₹25 crore worth works were undergoing in Sivaganga district including at the government medical college hospital, in Tirupathur and Devakottai and among others.

On the occasion, Mr Subramanian presented nutritious kits to 20 pregnant women.

Karaikudi

In another function held in Karaikudi, Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajit and Mr Karti Chidambaram presented cheques worth ₹9.16 crore to 104 students aspiring to pursue higher education through bank loans. Senior bank officials led by P G Shankara Krishnan from Indian Overseas Bank, Lead Manager K Illavazhagan and others participated.

The officials said that they had processed the applications at a fast pace to ensure that the students remitted their fees and other payments to the colleges and universities on time. Likewise, they also appealed to the students to repay their loans promptly as it would benefit immensely to others in future.

The Collector assured that the students would be provided all assistance by the banks, a press release said.