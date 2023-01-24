Sivaganga farmers want sheds for goats and cows

January 24, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The State government should immediately construct sheds for goats and cows across Sivaganga district as it would help the rearers in remote villages in a big way, said farmers at a grievance redress meeting here on Tuesday..

Collector P Madhusudan Reddy presided over the meeting at the Collectorate.

Farmers’ from Devakottai and other blocks pointed out the need for building sheds for milch animals. At least 10 sheds in each block or in the panchayats would help the goat rearing community to give shelter to the animals during summer. Moreover, the goats, which moved in groups from one field to another, also required proper shelters., they said

Farmers from Manamadurai and other villages wanted the district administration to give them loans with subsidy so that they could buy farm equipment such as harvester machines and JCBs., in view of acute shortage of farm labourers.

An official intervened and said that they would recommend formation of self-help groups for which the banks and cooperative societies may be interested in sanctioning advances for the purchases.

The PWD should be given a direction to evict encroachments of waterbodies so that irrigation water from supply channels could reach the tail-end areas. Currently, wild growth of plants and encroachments in the tanks had disrupted stopped water flow. Moreover, due to frequent fluctuations in electricity supply in many areas, using motor to draw water from wells and other sources was not possible, they complained.

One section of the farmers wanted the district administration to set up more direct purchase centres so that small and marginal farmers would also benefit in a big way by selling their paddy with ease. Middlemen and traders not only bargained hard but also reduced the procurement price. Hence, more DPCs must be established.

District Revenue Officer P. Manivannan, Joint Director (Agriculture) R. Dhanapalan, Joint Registrar (Cooperatives) G. Junu, RDOs Sugitha and Paldurai and Sharmila, PA (Agriculture) to Collector, were present.