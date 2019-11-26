Sivaganga farmers seek water

Members of Five District Periyar–Vaigai Farmers’ Association staged an agitation at the Public Works Department (PWD) office here on Monday, seeking water supply for irrigation for ayacuts in Sivaganga district.

S. Gunasekaran, State president of the association, said the water released for 6,039 acres under single crop area in Sivaganga district would not meet the needs of farmers who were halfway through cultivation, particularly in areas such as Amaichupatti and Easaneru. “The PWD officials claim that 29 of the 133 tanks in the district have been filled up with water from Vaigai dam. To the contrary, only 10 tanks have good storage,” he said.

For the past 20 years, Sivaganga farmers had been protesting against lack of water for irrigation. However, little or no effort had been taken to ensure continuous water supply even when there was good storage in Periyar and Vaigai dams, he said.

V. Adi Narayanan, a farmer from this region, said water must be distributed to Sivaganga district adequately as in Melur region. “We must be provided at least 150 cusecs a day during north-east monsoon to ensure water till harvest,” he said.

Mr. Gunasekaran said the only way out of this problem was create a separate Sivaganga division by bifurcating Melur division and and have separate allocation for the former so that Sivaganga farmers were assured of adequate water supply. “Our crops are surviving only on rain now and they will wither without supplementary water supply through tanks,” he said.The farmers met PWD engineers to work out a solution.