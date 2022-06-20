Sivaganga district scores 96.58 pass percentage in Plus Two exam

The combined pass percentage of boys and girls in the plus two examination was 96.58 in Sivaganga district comprising Sivaganga, Devakottai and Tirupathur educational districts.

The results of the examination, which were released on Monday showed that the students had performed well when compared with the previous years, School Education Department officials said.

Out of a total of 7219 boys and 8441 girls who had appeared, 6852 boys and 8273 girl students had passed successfully. While the pass percentage of boys stood at 94.92, the girl students was 98.01. There are 162 schools including 56 in Sivaganga, 66 in Devakottai and 40 in Tirupathur.

As for the 10th standard examination results, from 283 schools in the Sivaganga district, with 109 in Sivaganga, 105 in Devakottai and 69 in Tirupathur, a total of 16,537 students (8109 boys and 8428 girls) had passed.

While the boys had a total pass percentage of 90.71, the girl students had 96.60 taking the average to 93.62, officials said.