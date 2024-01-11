Sivaganga district administration invites college students to produce short films on drug abuse and dangers of drunken driving

January 11, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

In an innovative step, the Sivaganga district administration has invited college students in the district to come forward and produce short films on drug abuse and dangers of drunken driving, which would create an impact in the society.

District Collector Asha Ajith, on Thursday, invited students pursuing their degrees to make short films for about 3-4 minutes writing their own script, story, shooting, acting, music and editing. The students should not produce an animation film nor should it be a documentary film.

The script and the story should not be vulgar and should not trigger any issue in the society. Rather, the story should create an impact and educate the people. The film should reflect the students’ creativity and bring about the much needed transformation.

The objective of the short film was to convey message of the ill-effects of drugs and liquor and the film should be original. They should not be violent. The film should be in Tamil. Students should produce the film and submit a copy with good video resolution to the Assistant Commissioner (Excise) at the Collector’s office before February 10.

The top three short films would be selected by a panel of experts and their decision would be final. The winners would be given cash awards. The competitors cannot contest against the selection of the winners and there shall not be any appeal.

The selected films would be screened in cable TVs and also telecast at public places, the Collector said and hoped the student community from the higher education campuses would utilise the opportunity and lead the society in the right direction through the films.

