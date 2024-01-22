Sivaganga district adds 20,391 new voters to the final poll roll

January 22, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Sivaganga district has 11,66,660 total number of voters in the final electoral roll released by Collector Asha Ajith on Monday.

Among the 11,66,660 voters, 5,73,291 voters were men, 5,93,318 voters were women and 51 were third gender voters.

The four Assembly constituencies in the district are: Karaikudi, Tirupathur, Sivaganga and Manamadurai. Karaikudi constituency has about 3,10,764 voters, Tirupathur constituency has 2,94,446 voters, Sivaganga constituency has 2,95,774 voters and Manamadurai constituency has 2,78,913 voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 38,103 applications received for inclusion in the voters list, 37,449 applications were accepted, and 654 were rejected. In the voters’ list correction process which took place from October 27, 2023 to January 5, 2024, 9,131 men voters, 11,236 women voters and four third gender voters were included.

In the process, 3,301 men voters, 3,851 women voters and one third gender voter were removed from the list.

During the release of the electoral roll, District Revenue Officer V. Mohanachandran and recognised political parties’ representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.