Sivaganga Collector suffers minor injuries in car accident

The Collector’s car toppled over near Kalayarkoil on Saturday; only one occupant suffered multiple injuries and was treated at a hospital

Sivaganga District Collector P. Madhusudan Reddy suffered minor injuries when his official car, in which he was travelling toppled after the driver, to avoid hitting a cyclist, applied the brakes, near Kalayarkoil on Saturday.

The officials said that including the Collector, five persons were travelling in the car. The Collector was seated in the front, his personal clerk, gunman and dafedar were sitting on the back seat.

After participating in a school function at Kalayarkoil, the Collector had planned to visit the Assembly election vote counting centre in Karaikudi and also visit the GH there. As they were crossing Kalakanmai, a 10-year-old boy came from a small by-lane on a cycle. To avoid hitting the boy, the driver is understood to have applied the brakes, and the vehicle toppled and hit an electric pole.

Within a few minutes, all the occupants managed to get out of the car. An official said that the Collector’s clerk, Mani alone suffered multiple injuries, and was treated in the hospital, while others were given first aid.