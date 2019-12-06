Site finalised for medical college in Virudhunagar

Dilapidated and abandoned dwelling units of Tamil Nadu Housing Board on Virudhunagar Collectorate campus would soon be demolished for starting construction of a new Medical College by the turn of the New Year.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said that over 20 acres of land on the Master Plan Complex, now under the possession of TNHB would be handed over to Public Works Department for starting the construction work. “TNHB Managing Director has written to us that the demolition work would start soon. We hope the work is completed in 15 days,” Mr. Kannan said.

The Master Plan Complex has got around 230 acres of land. “If needed, we can give more land,” he said.

This land was selected as it was within 5 km from the proposed Medical College Hospital as per Medical Council of India norms.

The buildings for medical college and hostel for students and quarters for faculty would come up at the site on the northern side of the Collectorate near the road over bridge.

A total of 24 blocks that have been condemned needs to be demolished, District Revenue Officer K. Udhayakumar, said.

“With frequent road accidents being reported in the district, we have proposed to locate the trauma care unit of the medical college hospital on the college premises - as it will be on the national highway - for providing quick medical attention to the victims,” he added.

The District Headquarters Hospital on Ramamoorthy Road that is being upgraded to a Medical College Hospital would become a 700-bedded hospital with a new multi-storey building proposed on its premises, said Medical College Dean H. Muthukrishnan.

The six-storey building would have 8,000 sq. ft. space to accommodate various departments.

He added that the construction of the Medical College building would begin in January 2020 and is expected to be completed by March 2021 to enable admission of students during the 2021-22 academic year. The college would have ground plus four storeys and a hostel building.

Besides, an auditorium will also come up there.