Sit-in protest by RTO employees

April 24, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Functioning of the Regional Transport Office here was affected on Wednesday after the employees staged a sit-in protest demanding filling up of vacancies.

The protesting employees said every day they received a few hundred applications seeking driving licence, route permit, fitness certificate for vehicles, driving school licence, etc. The government had sanctioned four Motor Vehicle Inspectors and more than 25 employees for the Tirunelveli RTO.

However, only one Motor Vehicle Inspector was available now and the other positions were lying vacant. Similarly, no step had been taken to fill up other vacancies in various designations resulting in a “huge workload” on others and delay in services to the public, they said.

