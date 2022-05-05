Sisters held for burning grandmother alive

TIRUNELVELI

The Pettai police have arrested two sisters for allegedly burning their 90-year-old grandmother alive as they could not take care of her.

They said a half-burnt body of a woman was retrieved on Tuesday from the roadside near Adam Nagar on Rottikadai Stop – Old Pettai Road after passers-by alerted the police.

The police found that the deceased was 90-year-old Subbammal from Kandigaiperi, who was taken care of by her granddaughters Mariammal of Krishnaperi near Old Pettai and Mary of Chekkadi here.

When the police picked up Mariammal, 45, and Mary, 42, for interrogation, they reportedly confessed to the police that they had burnt to death their granny.

Since the women could not take care of Subbammal, they had taken her in an autorickshaw and set fire to her on the roadside.

The police, who arrested Mariammal and Mary, remanded them in judicial custody on Thursday.