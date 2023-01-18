Sirumalai farmers celebrate ‘Mattu Pongal’ with their horses

January 18, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - DINDIGUL

As a show of gratitude to their horses for their intrinsic support to the livelihood of farmers in Sirumalai hills, their owners worshiped them on ‘Mattu Pongal’ day on Monday.

Farmers here cultivate banana, lemon, chow chow among others. Sirumalai hills comprises villages such as Thalakadai, Velampannai, Agasthiar Malai. As these places do not have roads, the villagers transport their produce on horseback down the hills along the rough terrain. Every household owns at least two horses.

According to farmers, cows are worshipped on ‘Mattu Pongal’ day by farmers in the plains and for them horses are dear as they help them earn their livelihood. “We take them for a bath, decorate them with garlands and kumkum, and perform pujas to them,” a homemaker said, adding that the horses are fed its favourite food on this day.

After the puja is over, the horses are gathered and taken on a procession around their settlements. According to farmers, the horses would be let free the whole day as part of giving thanks to them for their assistance.

Similar celebrations were held in Kodaikanal also.