Sirgazhi G. Sivachidambaram enthrals rasikas at Tamil Isai Vizha

March 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MADURAI

A atta Karakam symbolizes joy and happiness. It is mainly performed as entertainment. It was staged by S. Mohamed Hakkim, Salem, to the accompaniments of Shanmugam on the Nagaswaram and Rajendran on the thavil, on the third day of the Tamil Isai Vizha at Rajah Muthiah Mandram.

Hakkim performed Nondi Sindhu, Naiyandi, Themmangu, Ring rotation, wearing saree and roller balancing with a lot of swaying movements. He handled the pot on his head quite gracefully. The pot which he held on his head was intricately designed and he performed in an expressive and graceful manner to the rhythm and tune of the music played on the Nagaswaram and thavil to various tamil songs. The pot was beautified with flower arrangements along with a parrot sitting atop. The dancer’s movements were nothing short of a delightful visual treat to the audience.

The second half of the programme was that of Dr. Sirgazhi G. Sivachidambaram’s vocal recital, an annual feature at Tamil Isai Vizha.

His energetic team comprised N.C. Madhav on the violin, Valangaiman Thyagarajan on the mridangam, Tiruchi Sekar on kanjira, Ganesh Munuswamy on the rhythm pad and K. Raghu on the moharsing.

Sivachidambaram started with the Vinayagar Thuthi through “oranai kandrai” and he sang “Kakkum Kadavul’ by Ulundurpettai Shanmugam. “Enneramum undan sannidiyile” (a song through which Nandanar requests the permission of Lord of Thillai) by Gopalakrishna Bhaaratiar in raagam devagaandhaari, was the vocalist’s next selection with adequate raga alapanas.

His next rendering was “kadaikkan vaithennai” by Ramaswamy Shivan in ragam begada, which was well received for its request to deities in different forms. He rendered “maravadiru nenjame” in Punnagavarali by Muthu Thandavar, submitting at the lotus feet of Thillai’s presiding deity.

“Idarinum Thalarinum” by Thirugnana Sambandar at the Thiruvavaduthurai Siva Temple was rendered next. The main song of the concert “annai un adiyinai “ in kalyani on the presiding deity of Kasi was rendered with clarity of the diction.

The instrumentalists excelled individually during every song and during Tani as a team and won the appreciation both by the vocalist as well as the audience.

Sivachidambaram’s final piece included the popular numbers of senior Sirgazhi’s hits, such as “Chinnan chiru pen pole,” “Andavan Oruvan Irrukindran” (from the famous film Nallavan Vazhvaan) and concluded with “Aarriru thadantholl vaazhga.“