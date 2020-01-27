SIPPO to organise entrepreneurship training

MADURAI
Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO) is organising free entrepreneurship development programmes. A press release said SIPPO would organise a two-week women entrepreneurship development programme and three-week technological entrepreneurship development programme.
The sessions, which would start on January 29, would cover identification of business opportunities, preparation of project reports, guidance to identify raw materials, government schemes and benefits, latest machinery and packaging methods, hand-holding support for one year and industry/field visits. Aspirants in the age group of 18-40 with science degree, diploma or engineering degree could register with SIPPO by January 28. For more details, contact 2603085 or mdusippo@gmail.com, said general manager K. Palanivelmurugan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.