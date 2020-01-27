SIPPO to organise entrepreneurship training

MADURAI

Small Industries Product Promotion Organisation (SIPPO) is organising free entrepreneurship development programmes. A press release said SIPPO would organise a two-week women entrepreneurship development programme and three-week technological entrepreneurship development programme.

The sessions, which would start on January 29, would cover identification of business opportunities, preparation of project reports, guidance to identify raw materials, government schemes and benefits, latest machinery and packaging methods, hand-holding support for one year and industry/field visits. Aspirants in the age group of 18-40 with science degree, diploma or engineering degree could register with SIPPO by January 28. For more details, contact 2603085 or mdusippo@gmail.com, said general manager K. Palanivelmurugan.