Single crops areas will get 100 days of water, Water Resources Department assures High Court

February 14, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MADURAI

Water Resources Department has told Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that water from Vaigai dam will be released for single crop region in Melur taluk in Madurai district for 100 days and based on availability and storage position it will be released for 20 more days - 120 days in all.

In a status report, Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department, Periyar Main Canal Division, Melur, C. Sivaprabhakar, told the court that water was released to single crop areas of Periyar Main Canal and Tirumangalam for drinking purposes for 10 days, as per a G.O.

Water was released to single crop areas of 85,563 acres under Periyar Main Canal and 19,439 acres under Tirumangalam main canal for 90 days for irrigation purposes, as per a G.O. The water was released to single crop irrigation land under Periyar Main Canal Irrigation System on December 19. The water was being supplied for 90 days for irrigation. In total, water was assured for 100 days, it was submitted.

Water will be released for single crop area for a total of 120 days based on water availability i.e., the storage position in Vaigai dam and Mullaperiyar dam as on March 18, 2024, the court was told.

Taking note of the status report, a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar closed the petition filed by B. Stalin of Melur who had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure water supply from Vaigai dam to Melur taluk for 120 days for the single crop region.

The petitioner had said that agricultural activities in the region was dependent on water release from Vaigai dam. The present storage at Vaigai dam and Mullaperiyar dam was sufficient for distribution of water for 120 days, he said.

