GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Single-crop farmers demand early release of Vaigai waters

Published - August 16, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers’ grievance day meeting in progress at Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

Farmers’ grievance day meeting in progress at Madurai Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Water must be released from Vaigai dam ahead of the scheduled date of September 15 so as to save standing crops in single-crop areas of Melur and Tirumangalam regions, demanded farmers at the monthly grievance redress meeting here on Friday. 

The farmers recalled a similar problem they faced last year. “While inadequate storage was cited for the delay then, this year the combined storage in Periyar credit is already above the required level of 6,500 mcft. So early release should not be an issue,” said Palanisamy, State president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association. 

“This is not the first time that we are asking for early water release, and the former Collectors had made efforts for the same. So, Collector M.S. Sangeetha must represent the farmers’ urgent demand to the government,” he added.  

M.P. Raman, president, Vaigai-Tirumangalam Main Canal Water Users Farmer Association, said delay in water release and unseasonal rains combined to destroy crops on thousands of acres last year. Several farmers are yet to come out of the loss.  

The Collector said that their request would be represented to the government, but the final decision would be taken by the higher authorities after factoring in weather forecast for rain and other things.  

T. Ravi, secretary, Periyar Main Channel Single-Crop Farmers Association, said that as the water release is imminent, desilting work in channels 6, 6A and 6B has to be started immediately since proximity to densely-populated Melur municipality has resulted in the channels had become carriers of garbage and sewage. 

“If at all the PWD takes up the work in the three channels, they refuse to desilt other channels in the village areas citing fund crunch,” he said.  The municipality may take up the work as the garbage was generated from areas under its jurisdiction, he said.  

Moreover, as a result of faulty reading scale in the Periyar main channel at four points - 30th km, Pulipatti, Kallandiri branch and 9th trap - water scarcely reaches the far-end canals, he said.  

N. Arun of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Coordination Committee said they were not getting replies to their grievances by post.  “We need to receive replies from the respective departments. While the association members attend meetings, individual farmers need to know the means of solutions to their problems,” he said.  

Jeeva from Kesampatti near Melur said ‘Periaruvi,’ a defunct reservoir situated off remote Kadumeetanpatti near Kottampatti should be rejuvenated by clearing ‘seemai karuvelam’ and encroachments.  “The stream originates from Azhagarmalai and feeds 25 tanks. If it is revived to hold its previous capacity, it will benefit many villages, he said.  

Ms. Sangeetha instructed the PWD officials to float tenders to clear ‘seemai karuvelam’ from waterbodies before water release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.