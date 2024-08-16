Single-crop farmers demand early release of Vaigai waters

Water must be released from Vaigai dam ahead of the scheduled date of September 15 so as to save standing crops in single-crop areas of Melur and Tirumangalam regions, demanded farmers at the monthly grievance redress meeting here on Friday.

The farmers recalled a similar problem they faced last year. “While inadequate storage was cited for the delay then, this year the combined storage in Periyar credit is already above the required level of 6,500 mcft. So early release should not be an issue,” said Palanisamy, State president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association.

“This is not the first time that we are asking for early water release, and the former Collectors had made efforts for the same. So, Collector M.S. Sangeetha must represent the farmers’ urgent demand to the government,” he added.

M.P. Raman, president, Vaigai-Tirumangalam Main Canal Water Users Farmer Association, said delay in water release and unseasonal rains combined to destroy crops on thousands of acres last year. Several farmers are yet to come out of the loss.

The Collector said that their request would be represented to the government, but the final decision would be taken by the higher authorities after factoring in weather forecast for rain and other things.

T. Ravi, secretary, Periyar Main Channel Single-Crop Farmers Association, said that as the water release is imminent, desilting work in channels 6, 6A and 6B has to be started immediately since proximity to densely-populated Melur municipality has resulted in the channels had become carriers of garbage and sewage.

“If at all the PWD takes up the work in the three channels, they refuse to desilt other channels in the village areas citing fund crunch,” he said. The municipality may take up the work as the garbage was generated from areas under its jurisdiction, he said.

Moreover, as a result of faulty reading scale in the Periyar main channel at four points - 30th km, Pulipatti, Kallandiri branch and 9th trap - water scarcely reaches the far-end canals, he said.

N. Arun of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Coordination Committee said they were not getting replies to their grievances by post. “We need to receive replies from the respective departments. While the association members attend meetings, individual farmers need to know the means of solutions to their problems,” he said.

Jeeva from Kesampatti near Melur said ‘Periaruvi,’ a defunct reservoir situated off remote Kadumeetanpatti near Kottampatti should be rejuvenated by clearing ‘seemai karuvelam’ and encroachments. “The stream originates from Azhagarmalai and feeds 25 tanks. If it is revived to hold its previous capacity, it will benefit many villages, he said.

Ms. Sangeetha instructed the PWD officials to float tenders to clear ‘seemai karuvelam’ from waterbodies before water release.