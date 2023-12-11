Single-crop area farmers resume protest in Melur demanding release of Vaigai dam water for irrigation

December 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

After the single-crop farmers from Melur area withdrew their protest they organised at the Water Resource Department office, demanding water for irrigation, on December 5, they once again staged a hunger strike on Monday.

Staging a protest at Melur bus stand, they said that as it had rained for few days, the water level in Periyar dam had increased to 136 feet which was sufficient to release water for irrigation to areas with single crop farming. “As forecast indicates more rains, the government should take a favourable decision at least now,” they said.

N. Palanisamy, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, said that the government had not given any assurance regarding release of water. “Each time the district administration gives a false promise that they will decide on it once they get an answer from the State government. But, till now, we have not heard anything from the authorities,” he said.

“So, we have decided to gherao the Collector in the following week to condemn the district administration for not taking a firm decision regarding the water release, Mr. Palanisamy said.