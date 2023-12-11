HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Single-crop area farmers resume protest in Melur demanding release of Vaigai dam water for irrigation

December 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

After the single-crop farmers from Melur area withdrew their protest they organised at the Water Resource Department office, demanding water for irrigation, on December 5, they once again staged a hunger strike on Monday. 

Staging a protest at Melur bus stand, they said that as it had rained for few days, the water level in Periyar dam had increased to 136 feet which was sufficient to release water for irrigation to areas with single crop farming.  “As forecast indicates more rains, the government should take a favourable decision at least now,” they said.  

N. Palanisamy, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, said that the government had not given any assurance regarding release of water.  “Each time the district administration gives a false promise that they will decide on it once they get an answer from the State government. But, till now, we have not heard anything from the authorities,” he said.  

“So, we have decided to gherao the Collector in the following week to condemn the district administration for not taking a firm decision regarding the water release, Mr. Palanisamy said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.