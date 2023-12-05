December 05, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Madurai

Farmers of the single-crop area from Melur staged a protest again on the Water Resources department office premises at Melur in the district on Tuesday.

Following several unsuccessful attempts of appeals to the district administration both in the form of protests and petitions, the farmers of Melur and surrounding areas have announced a prolonged sit-in protest until they receive a positive decision from the district administration.

Considering the water level in Vaigai dam, the farmers said that there cannot be any other reason other than political blame games.

“While Periyar and Vaigai dams have a good storage which is enough for agriculture, the government is hesitating to release water,” said a farmer Elango Kallanai.

He alleged that as the Melur area was rich in granite, the government has planned to turn the entire area into a granite extraction site by hindering agriculture.

“Even as the weather forecast has predicted heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall towards the end of December, why does the government fear insufficient storage,” he asked.

If the government does not follow these predictions, then on what basis they decide on water distribution from the dams, Mr. Kallanai asked.

While around 85,000 acres of area is marked as agricultural lands in Melur, the double-crop area has lesser area of agricultural land, said N. Palanisamy, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association.

“Most of the agricultural land in the double-crop area has been turned into plots for sales by real-estate firms, which means the water requirement should be less for those areas,” he added.

A government should consider all these facts before taking such important decisions, he said. Adding to this, he said, thousands of farmers who have waited for water in the single-crop area for cultivation remain clueless.

“Without harvest what will farmers do for their family expenses and for the following cultivations. A few farmers who have sowed seeds using available water sources believing they would get Vaigai water would now have to witness their crops drying,” he added.

The government, as farmers suggested, could at least open water for 40 days which they could utilise to fill nearby tanks and wells, said the farmers.

A PWD official in Melur division said they could not open water unless they were given instructions from the government.

While answering a question about the rainfall forecast for this month, he said, “We cannot believe in forecasts as we are not sure whether there will be enough rainfall as predicted.”