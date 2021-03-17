‘BJP, AIADMK have good working relationship’

RAMESWARAM

17 March 2021 23:49 IST

Only the AIADMK and the BJP can continue to deliver, said BJP leader and Union Minister V K Singh here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a booth-level committee workers of the party and introducing the candidate Kuppuram for the Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency, he said that it was wrong to say that the BJP promoted one religion.

Anyone who takes a look at the list of beneficiaries of the Union government schemes, particularly, the programs meant for the Below Poverty Line category would agree that the needy got it, he said.

The AIADMK and the BJP had many similarities. The party, which was founded by late MGR, had focussed on improving the standards of living of the poor in Tamil Nadu. Likewise, the BJP, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, reached out to the needy across the country. Under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awaaz Yojana,’ dwellings for the homeless had been a path-breaking success.

The schemes offered in Tamil Nadu by late leader Jayalalithaa was so popular that many other States in the country followed suit. The girl children’s education means a lot to the society. The noon-meal scheme, free laptops, giving financial assistance to the poor for the marriage had been strictly implemented even after her demise by the present Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Thus, the AIADMK had proved its mettle in delivering welfare schemes.

With the BJP and AIADMK having a good working relationship, the people of Tamil Nadu would benefit in a big way by getting more and more new projects, Mr Singh said and appealed to the cadres to ensure that the DMK, which is a bag of lies, continued to remain in the opposition.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said that the DMK was a party of anti-socials. The DMK was a family party. Only the family members had benefited from its rule. It was not the case with the AIADMK. The CM was a humble worker in the party and had risen to the top by his hard work.

Accompanied by the BJP candidate Mr Kuppuram, the minister called on the former AIADMK minister Manikandan at his residence and sought his support. It may be noted that the supporters of Mr Manikandan were disappointed after he was denied ticket.