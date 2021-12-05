Madurai

Singapore passenger tests positive for COVID-19 in Nagercoil

One of the four members of a family from Singapore that reached home in Nagercoil after landing at Madurai Airport on Saturday has tested positive for COVID.

He has been admitted to the Asaripallam Government hospital in Nagercoil after his test report was conveyed by the Health officials in Madurai.

A health official said the man flew down to Madurai via Sri Lanka. The family was allowed to go home after they tested negative in the Rapid COVID test. However, the result of RT-PCR test of the man returned positive on Sunday.

Test result for Omicron is awaited, the official added.


Printable version | Dec 5, 2021

